Syrian Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Russian Air Force, carried out qualitative Operations targeting Terrorists' Headquarters, Depots and Drone Launching Sites - ENG Text

Syrian Ministry of Defense:
In response to the attacks carried out by armed terrorist groups in the past days on the countryside of #Hama and #Latakia, which claimed the lives of several civilians, the Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Russian Air Force, carried out qualitative operations targeting terrorists' headquarters, depots and drones launching sites in #Idlib countryside, which led to the destruction of these headquarters, including weapons, ammunition and drones, killing dozens of terrorists and injuring others.
Names of the dead leaders of terrorist groups:
- Abdul Karim Abu Dawood al-Turkistani
- Saifullah Abu Abdul Haq al-Turkistan
- Mustafa Sheikh Al-Set
- Abdul Rahman Saadoun
- Abu Karrar
- Muhammad Saeed Nasuh
- Radwan Maatarmawi
- Mahmoud Sheikh Al-Hara
