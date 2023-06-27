Syrian Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Russian Air Force, carried out qualitative Operations targeting Terrorists' Headquarters, Depots and Drone Launching Sites - ENG Text

Syrian Ministry of Defense:

In response to the attacks carried out by armed terrorist groups in the past days on the countryside of #Hama and #Latakia, which claimed the lives of several civilians, the Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Russian Air Force, carried out qualitative operations targeting terrorists' headquarters, depots and drones launching sites in #Idlib countryside, which led to the destruction of these headquarters, including weapons, ammunition and drones, killing dozens of terrorists and injuring others.





Names of the dead leaders of terrorist groups:





- Abdul Karim Abu Dawood al-Turkistani

- Saifullah Abu Abdul Haq al-Turkistan

- Mustafa Sheikh Al-Set

- Abdul Rahman Saadoun

- Abu Karrar

- Muhammad Saeed Nasuh

- Radwan Maatarmawi

- Mahmoud Sheikh Al-Hara