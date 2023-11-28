Create New Account
Your BLOOD PRESSURE MEDS are Synthetic VENOM Tech? Jaracas Viper. $Billions for Venom Industry. Dr. Bryan Ardis
"Every high blood pressure drug being sold since 1981 called ACE-inhibitors like Lisinopril, Captopril, Inopril, - every drug that ends with PRIL is actually manufactured from the VENOM of the viper snake in Brazil called the Jararacas Viper." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

FULL SHOW. SonsOfLibertyRadioLive

Dr. Bryan Ardis: Fauci & The CIA Were Using Snake Venom To Poison People Long Before COVID

https://rumble.com/v3bhznq-dr.-bryan-ardis-fauci-and-the-cia-were-using-snake-venom-to-poison-people-l.html


