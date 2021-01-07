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VOLLER LOCKDOWN UND LEERE KRANKENHÄUSER
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73 views • January 07, 2021
Lebst du noch? Oder stehst du schon konserviert in Plastikfolie gewickelt scheintot im Kleiderschrank? Neue „Fälle“ und Mutationen. Sagt die Presse. Die einzigen Mutationen die wirklich feststellbar sind, gehen von den Figuren aus, die sich Regierung schimpfen. Auch ohne Covid Maßnahmen, hat sich jede Regierung schon eines Verbrechens am Volke schuldig gemacht. Thematisiert wird das allerdings selten. Eine kleine Zusammenfassung . . .
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