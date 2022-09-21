21SEP22: Address by VLADIMIR PUTIN Authorizing Partial Mobilization of Russian Forces - ENG Subtitles

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS





https://youtu.be/J7QqSYBUhmY





Support me and my work on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/MichaelRossiP...

Russian President Vladimir Putin Addresses the Russian people on the current situation in Ukraine, recognizes the referendums of secession for the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, and authorizes a partial mobilization of the Russian Armed Forces.



Full address in Russian with English subtitles.



Original video here - http://kremlin.ru/events/president/ne...



Subject of mobilization happens at 08:55



**Disclaimer**



All videos in this Playlist are subtitled in English without any additional commentary or opinion. Videos are complete recordings of original source material and are offered here as a service to those looking for uncut videos who cannot speak either language and prefer subtitles to read alongside the original language instead of a dubbed interpreter voice-over.



Comments are left open for public engagement, though YouTube does flag some that may be deemed either Spam or Inappropriate. It may take a day or two for me to go through every one, and it is up to me to decide whether to approve them. Normally I approve comments in the name of public expression. All opinions in the comment sections belong to the authors.



#vladimirputin #ukraine #ukrainewar #donetsk #lugansk #kherson #zaporozhye #russianarmy #donbass #donbass_region #putinspeech

