21SEP22: Address by VLADIMIR PUTIN Authorizing Partial Mobilization of Russian Forces - ENG Subtitles

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS
https://youtu.be/J7QqSYBUhmY
Support me and my work on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/MichaelRossiP...
Russian President Vladimir Putin Addresses the Russian people on the current situation in Ukraine, recognizes the referendums of secession for the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, and authorizes a partial mobilization of the Russian Armed Forces.
Full address in Russian with English subtitles.
Original video here - http://kremlin.ru/events/president/ne...
Subject of mobilization happens at 08:55
**Disclaimer**
All videos in this Playlist are subtitled in English without any additional commentary or opinion. Videos are complete recordings of original source material and are offered here as a service to those looking for uncut videos who cannot speak either language and prefer subtitles to read alongside the original language instead of a dubbed interpreter voice-over.
Comments are left open for public engagement, though YouTube does flag some that may be deemed either Spam or Inappropriate. It may take a day or two for me to go through every one, and it is up to me to decide whether to approve them. Normally I approve comments in the name of public expression. All opinions in the comment sections belong to the authors.
#vladimirputin #ukraine #ukrainewar #donetsk #lugansk #kherson #zaporozhye #russianarmy #donbass #donbass_region #putinspeech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.