21SEP22: Address by VLADIMIR PUTIN Authorizing Partial Mobilization of Russian Forces - ENG Subtitles
Russian President Vladimir Putin Addresses the Russian people on the current situation in Ukraine, recognizes the referendums of secession for the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, and authorizes a partial mobilization of the Russian Armed Forces.

Full address in Russian with English subtitles.

Subject of mobilization happens at 08:55

All videos in this Playlist are subtitled in English without any additional commentary or opinion. Videos are complete recordings of original source material and are offered here as a service to those looking for uncut videos who cannot speak either language and prefer subtitles to read alongside the original language instead of a dubbed interpreter voice-over.

Comments are left open for public engagement, though YouTube does flag some that may be deemed either Spam or Inappropriate. It may take a day or two for me to go through every one, and it is up to me to decide whether to approve them. Normally I approve comments in the name of public expression. All opinions in the comment sections belong to the authors.

