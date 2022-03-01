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Kyiv resident explains what is happening in Ukraine
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135 views • March 01, 2022
Wakeup from your Pride America. Get over white hats and black hats. We've been lied to all our lives. The US, controlled by the CIA has killed millions in unconstitutional wars over the past 70 plus years.
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