Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Todd Bensman | Hundreds of thousands will be pouring into Florida, have started arriving in the Keys.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2219 Subscribers
Shop now
42 views
Published Yesterday

Todd Bensman Reports  |  Hundreds of thousands will be pouring into Florida. Some boats headed to the FL Keys, some have already landed and are being processed in, not being turned backk


House Republicans Pass Immigration Resolution Condemning Biden’s Open Border 


Keywords
human traffickingillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimehaitian border crisis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket