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Silver Stories and A New Morgan Report Pick
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91 views • April 23, 2022
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At current count, there are about 70 listed uranium companies in the sector. When we wrote our first report on the Sector posted January 2020 (with the second in April 2020), there were less than three dozen.
Recently we looked back at the charts and noticed some interesting uranium stock trading activity during that time. The market made its final collapse the month after our first report, bottomed and reversed strongly in mid-April, just after our second report was posted. So the moral of the story is that those TMR subscribers who found our premise to be informative/intriguing, who planned their own work and then "worked their plan" by activating a few positions, are probably up now by more of the "x" factor than they might have hoped to generate for the entire campaign! Which turn of events greatly pleases us...and we suspect, them as well.
But that was then. What about now?
Watch this video on Silver Stories and A New Morgan Report Pick, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver Stories and A New Morgan Report Pick.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
At current count, there are about 70 listed uranium companies in the sector. When we wrote our first report on the Sector posted January 2020 (with the second in April 2020), there were less than three dozen.
Recently we looked back at the charts and noticed some interesting uranium stock trading activity during that time. The market made its final collapse the month after our first report, bottomed and reversed strongly in mid-April, just after our second report was posted. So the moral of the story is that those TMR subscribers who found our premise to be informative/intriguing, who planned their own work and then "worked their plan" by activating a few positions, are probably up now by more of the "x" factor than they might have hoped to generate for the entire campaign! Which turn of events greatly pleases us...and we suspect, them as well.
But that was then. What about now?
Watch this video on Silver Stories and A New Morgan Report Pick, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver Stories and A New Morgan Report Pick.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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