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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-06-2021 A Compromise In The Making
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In our opinion the passports will be incremental for the next phase of control and the "red" states have given backlash thus far. How to get them on board? Voter ID wrapped into the passport may be the way. When this happens is unknown but it will happen. At the end of the day we are in a fight for our lives as we know and the enemy is prepared are we?
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https://summit.news/2021/08/04/senator-introduces-legislation-to-mandate-voter-id-for-states-that-mandate-vaccine-passports/
https://leohohmann.com/2021/08/04/digital-health-passports-the-snare-that-will-lure-many-into-the-one-world-cashless-system/
Thumbnail Link:
https://assets.zerohedge.com/s3fs-public/styles/inline_image_mobile/public/inline-images/20210401edsuc-a_s2048x1284_0.jpg?itok=vE3WQt8l
In our opinion the passports will be incremental for the next phase of control and the "red" states have given backlash thus far. How to get them on board? Voter ID wrapped into the passport may be the way. When this happens is unknown but it will happen. At the end of the day we are in a fight for our lives as we know and the enemy is prepared are we?
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Thumbnail Link:
https://summit.news/2021/08/04/senator-introduces-legislation-to-mandate-voter-id-for-states-that-mandate-vaccine-passports/
https://leohohmann.com/2021/08/04/digital-health-passports-the-snare-that-will-lure-many-into-the-one-world-cashless-system/
Thumbnail Link:
https://assets.zerohedge.com/s3fs-public/styles/inline_image_mobile/public/inline-images/20210401edsuc-a_s2048x1284_0.jpg?itok=vE3WQt8l
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