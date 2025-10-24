© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Putin's Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrives in the US
'Dialogue continues but warns cooperation requires respectful attitude towards Russia'
Dmitriev said at the moment Ukraine is stalling all diplomatic efforts.
From 2 other videos, he said:
The language of pressure doesn’t work with Russia, cooperation is only possible when our national interests are treated with respect — Russia’s Special Envoy Dmitriev on US sanctions.
Sanctions won’t affect Russia’s economy — but they’ll raise gas prices at US pumps, Russia’s Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev said.
Russia, he added, will keep conveying its position to Washington.
More: Russia to continue dialogue with the US 'based on respect and realism'
📍 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) chief and presidential special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said his visit to the US — long-planned despite recent hostile moves by Washington — includes a series of closed-door talks with several members Donald Trump’s government.
“We’re meeting with several representatives of the administration,” Dmitriev told reporters. “There will also be another meeting that, I believe, we’ll make public.”
🗣 “Most discussions will be behind closed doors — focused on continuing the dialogue with mutual respect and understanding of Russia’s position.”
Key statements by Dmitriev:
🟠 Russia–US dialogue is vital for global stability and must take into account Russia’s national interests
🟠 Russia will continue the dialogue, clearly conveying its position to the US side
🟠 Moscow warns the US not to turn into ‘Bidens’ and repeat the failed approaches of the previous administration
🟠 Attempts to prolong the Ukrainian conflict stem from the dire state of the British and European Union economies
🟠 Oil prices have already risen due to new sanctions on Russia — and will continue to rise
🟠 There have been many attempts by the EU and the UK to disrupt dialogue between Russia and the US
🟠 Sanctions will ultimately drive up fuel prices at gas stations across the United States