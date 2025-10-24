⚡️Putin's Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrives in the US

'Dialogue continues but warns cooperation requires respectful attitude towards Russia'

Dmitriev said at the moment Ukraine is stalling all diplomatic efforts.

From 2 other videos, he said:

The language of pressure doesn’t work with Russia, cooperation is only possible when our national interests are treated with respect — Russia’s Special Envoy Dmitriev on US sanctions.

Sanctions won’t affect Russia’s economy — but they’ll raise gas prices at US pumps, Russia’s Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev said.

Russia, he added, will keep conveying its position to Washington.

More: Russia to continue dialogue with the US 'based on respect and realism'

📍 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) chief and presidential special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said his visit to the US — long-planned despite recent hostile moves by Washington — includes a series of closed-door talks with several members Donald Trump’s government.

“We’re meeting with several representatives of the administration,” Dmitriev told reporters. “There will also be another meeting that, I believe, we’ll make public.”

🗣 “Most discussions will be behind closed doors — focused on continuing the dialogue with mutual respect and understanding of Russia’s position.”

Key statements by Dmitriev:

🟠 Russia–US dialogue is vital for global stability and must take into account Russia’s national interests

🟠 Russia will continue the dialogue, clearly conveying its position to the US side

🟠 Moscow warns the US not to turn into ‘Bidens’ and repeat the failed approaches of the previous administration

🟠 Attempts to prolong the Ukrainian conflict stem from the dire state of the British and European Union economies

🟠 Oil prices have already risen due to new sanctions on Russia — and will continue to rise

🟠 There have been many attempts by the EU and the UK to disrupt dialogue between Russia and the US

🟠 Sanctions will ultimately drive up fuel prices at gas stations across the United States



