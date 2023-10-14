Metaphysics 18. Materialist Evasions of Metaphysical Problems

I summarize the attempts that modern materialists have made in the last 120 years to solve the problems of cause, perception, and the external world. Below are four of the books I reference in this video. * “The Philosophy of Mind,” Peter Smith & O. R. Jones, Cambridge Press, Cambridge. 1986 * “My Philosophical Development,” Bertrand Russell, Routledge, London & New York, 1959 * “Words and Things: An Examination of, and an Attack on, Linguistic Philosophy,” Ernest Gellner, with an introduction by Bertrand Russell, Beacon Press, Boston, 1959 * “Consciousness Explained,” Daniel Dennett, Little, Brown & Company, Canada, 1991 Links to my essays and websites: sites.google.com/view/chris-ott-hub "Evolution of Perception Re-Explained: A Radical New View of Reality" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XLD3NNP This video was recorded September 2023. This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.

