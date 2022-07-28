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https://rumble.com/v163j0l-monkeypox-the-cover-up-for-vaids-citizen-researchers-expose-government-plot.html
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Vaccine-transmitted AIDS are becoming more & more prevalent across the world, and the Globalists are doing EVERYTHING they can to cover it up. The theory that MonkeyPox is a cover-up for VAIDS is shocking, and Karen Kingston joins The Stew Peters Show to explain it in depth!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
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