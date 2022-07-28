



https://rumble.com/v163j0l-monkeypox-the-cover-up-for-vaids-citizen-researchers-expose-government-plot.html





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Vaccine-transmitted AIDS are becoming more & more prevalent across the world, and the Globalists are doing EVERYTHING they can to cover it up. The theory that MonkeyPox is a cover-up for VAIDS is shocking, and Karen Kingston joins The Stew Peters Show to explain it in depth!





Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!





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@StewPeters, @KarenKingston, #StewPeters, #KarenKingston, #Monkeypox, #VAIDS, #VaccineAutoImmuneDeficiencySyndrom, #Vaccines, #AIDS, #Illness, #Disease, #GermTheory, #Wellness, #Healing, #Pandemic, #Covid, #Science, #Viruses, #Lies, #Truth, #ReTruth, #VaccineMandate, #Plandemic, #WHO, #UN, #WEF, #Vax, #medicalfreedom, #FreedomFlu, #TreasureMap, #Liberty, #Freedom, #Life, #Agenda21, #Agenda2030, #GreatReset, #Projection101, #Conspiracy, #TruthFreedomHealth, #GreatAwakening, #God, #Evidence, #5thd, #5thColumn, #Government, #GermTruth



