Godliness is a means of great gain!

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James lesson #146; Our recent study has taken us into 1Timothy 6, focusing in on the importance of releasing our preconceived notions or judgment over others. Reaching upward into Spiritual Maturity is Godliness and that will be a journey, that relinquishes bitterness and petty attitudes. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!