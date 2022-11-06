Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Nootropic Coffee Cofactor ☕ Biohacker review of Chaga 8:1 Extract + science overview
36 views
channel image
jroseland
Published 18 days ago |

Lately, I've been spiking my coffee with clumps of powdered Chaga. Along with cinnamon, Kerrygold butter, and coconut milk, Chaga is one of my favorite coffee additives. Unlike some herbs I've tried it dissolves nicely in coffee adding a nice earthy taste that's perhaps a bit bitter.It has a classic Nootropic effect that lasts several hours; it elevates my mood while helping with my focus and general productivity.


Read ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/808-chaga-lost-empire-herbs

Order 💲 Chaga

Organic https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Chaga

﻿﻿Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Chaga-BS

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Chaga-AMZ

﻿﻿EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Chaga-EU

Keywords
healthcancerscienceimmunitycoffeeherbsreviewdigestionbiohackingadaptogenschaganootropicslost empire herbsmushrooms and colloidal silver

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket