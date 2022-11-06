A Nootropic Coffee Cofactor ☕ Biohacker review of Chaga 8:1 Extract + science overview

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Lately, I've been spiking my coffee with clumps of powdered Chaga. Along with cinnamon, Kerrygold butter, and coconut milk, Chaga is one of my favorite coffee additives. Unlike some herbs I've tried it dissolves nicely in coffee adding a nice earthy taste that's perhaps a bit bitter.It has a classic Nootropic effect that lasts several hours; it elevates my mood while helping with my focus and general productivity.
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