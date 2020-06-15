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(Video 40) $100 Billion Contact-Tracing Deal Negotiated in August 2019 & DNA remake
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58 views • June 15, 2020
Prior to the Corona outbreak, by many months the technocracy contracts were put out to tender. Event 201 occurred in Oct 2019 describing the oncoming 'outbreak' (see Video no 28 7 STEP TO CREATE A VACCINE MARKETING PLAN https://www.brighteon.com/n-dashboard/videos/dc71b1c6-21ff-4c7c-b272-3c180b070cfb and also EVENT 201 GLOBAL PANDEMIC EVENT 201 GLOBAL PANDEMIC https://www.bitchute.com/video/IRJpP83MqNs/ This is a DECEPTION of the highest order.
The object is to Vaccinate everyone with 3 vaccinations which can alter your DNA It is Modern Alchemy like the Corona Virus.You can see Dr Stanley Plotikins deposition also see abridged testimony at 40 mins here https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z9nAbvS05837/ by Dana Ashlie or here in Video 15 https://www.brighteon.com/n-dashboard/videos/3c300e6a-f2c8-4df7-a2b5-5dfa07a8bbfc
The Vaccinations contain DNA from aborted fetus, animal DNA, MERCURY, ALUMINUM and other posions. However no one is asking why those materials are within vaccines. We all have a double helix dna system, yet introducing a third strand is a part of the plan. This 3rd strand is called the tech strand. (and see Genesis 3,22 )
Thee vaccines are directly linked to two biblical verses Genesis 3, 22 and Daniel 2, 43 (322 being a significant number. They are linked to RNA / DNA strands i.e. two of them and a third being added technically by science to make a third strand yet you only require two i.e the Duplex Helix DNA 22+ 22 = 44 base pairs and the new third strand is the ‘tech strand’ but which is not required and this xx/xy gene in science which shows only 2 genders is now the RNA /DNA debate of trasnhumanism created artificially as the LGBT community failed to show it naturally etc ) Hard to believe ?
See also CORONAVIRUS was funded and patented by Wellcome Trust (UK, fake sold to GlaxoSmithKline), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, DARPA, DEFRA (UK), World Health Organization, European Commission (EU) via THE PINBRIGHT INSTUTUTE (UK)
https://patriots4truth.org/2020/01/28/corona-virus-is-a-globalist-bioweapon/
or https://aim4truth.org/2020/01/28/proof-coronavirus-is-a-bioweapon/?fbclid=IwAR0PwNwquZnvNNkb4M5CpHl5Lnjr6uDg0JX_f2gafty2ibtl9sS--3suMXc
DNA Change by Vaccination https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/genetic-engineering-could-make-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-months-rather-than-years1/
https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-ingredients/dna
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1986720/
Children altered DNA via vaccinations https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/altering-human-genetics-through-vaccination/?fbclid=IwAR2vnAyIMXk1ZUprwxJ0LJfndnvNpIVp1MKwSYAnVHJ9ZqUxObEe2Dcj5ug
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/495650-bill-gates-sees-rna-vaccines-as-best-options-for?fbclid=IwAR2vQ4cY1JLB0gNclXF7vKNmSB9r3VXm0OyJGZ8rqNscqJIWZYBcW8Dln3Y
https://www.rochester.edu/newscenter/covid-19-rna-coronavirus-research-428952/?fbclid=IwAR0sOe8lGSBeH7a44_GXiXGHzzhuqv3UwCpuAaFpThGT_75zOpx2S112PuA
DNA / RNA extraction https://www.assaygenie.com/covid-19-products/qpcr-dna-rna-extraction/?fbclid=IwAR2hZ2za9G2ZM63xCkN7qAJzGAt7ZvwpXTssJ2H_DpkwGHk2GNoda-5gtU0
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/synthetic-biologists-think-they-can-develop-a-better-coronavirus-vaccine-than-nature-could/?fbclid=IwAR2vnAyIMXk1ZUprwxJ0LJfndnvNpIVp1MKwSYAnVHJ9ZqUxObEe2Dcj5ug
https://www.euronews.com/2018/05/31/microchips-are-getting-under-the-skin-of-thousands-in-sweden?fbclid=IwAR3uC0-cg9ACGf9JLVyrYyZ4ibfvVmBWU9pMMBRd03vPuJpOtwpBM6yAZt4
Pope Francis and DNA Vaccinations
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/pope-francis-wants-to-guarantee-universal-access-of-covid-19-technolog.html
Pope says we must love the UN https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/4603-pope-francis-our-duty-is-to-obey-the-united-nations
UN oversees World Economic Forum and it oversaw the John Hopkins University Event 21 (see previous vids) https://news.un.org/en/tags/immunization
https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2017/8/3/16069204/vaccine-fines-measles-outbreaks-europe-australia
https://eclj.org/conscientious-objection/echr/refus-de-la-vaccination-obligatoire--la-cour-europenne-tranchera-bientt
The object is to Vaccinate everyone with 3 vaccinations which can alter your DNA It is Modern Alchemy like the Corona Virus.You can see Dr Stanley Plotikins deposition also see abridged testimony at 40 mins here https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z9nAbvS05837/ by Dana Ashlie or here in Video 15 https://www.brighteon.com/n-dashboard/videos/3c300e6a-f2c8-4df7-a2b5-5dfa07a8bbfc
The Vaccinations contain DNA from aborted fetus, animal DNA, MERCURY, ALUMINUM and other posions. However no one is asking why those materials are within vaccines. We all have a double helix dna system, yet introducing a third strand is a part of the plan. This 3rd strand is called the tech strand. (and see Genesis 3,22 )
Thee vaccines are directly linked to two biblical verses Genesis 3, 22 and Daniel 2, 43 (322 being a significant number. They are linked to RNA / DNA strands i.e. two of them and a third being added technically by science to make a third strand yet you only require two i.e the Duplex Helix DNA 22+ 22 = 44 base pairs and the new third strand is the ‘tech strand’ but which is not required and this xx/xy gene in science which shows only 2 genders is now the RNA /DNA debate of trasnhumanism created artificially as the LGBT community failed to show it naturally etc ) Hard to believe ?
See also CORONAVIRUS was funded and patented by Wellcome Trust (UK, fake sold to GlaxoSmithKline), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, DARPA, DEFRA (UK), World Health Organization, European Commission (EU) via THE PINBRIGHT INSTUTUTE (UK)
https://patriots4truth.org/2020/01/28/corona-virus-is-a-globalist-bioweapon/
or https://aim4truth.org/2020/01/28/proof-coronavirus-is-a-bioweapon/?fbclid=IwAR0PwNwquZnvNNkb4M5CpHl5Lnjr6uDg0JX_f2gafty2ibtl9sS--3suMXc
DNA Change by Vaccination https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/genetic-engineering-could-make-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-months-rather-than-years1/
https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-ingredients/dna
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1986720/
Children altered DNA via vaccinations https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/altering-human-genetics-through-vaccination/?fbclid=IwAR2vnAyIMXk1ZUprwxJ0LJfndnvNpIVp1MKwSYAnVHJ9ZqUxObEe2Dcj5ug
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/495650-bill-gates-sees-rna-vaccines-as-best-options-for?fbclid=IwAR2vQ4cY1JLB0gNclXF7vKNmSB9r3VXm0OyJGZ8rqNscqJIWZYBcW8Dln3Y
https://www.rochester.edu/newscenter/covid-19-rna-coronavirus-research-428952/?fbclid=IwAR0sOe8lGSBeH7a44_GXiXGHzzhuqv3UwCpuAaFpThGT_75zOpx2S112PuA
DNA / RNA extraction https://www.assaygenie.com/covid-19-products/qpcr-dna-rna-extraction/?fbclid=IwAR2hZ2za9G2ZM63xCkN7qAJzGAt7ZvwpXTssJ2H_DpkwGHk2GNoda-5gtU0
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/synthetic-biologists-think-they-can-develop-a-better-coronavirus-vaccine-than-nature-could/?fbclid=IwAR2vnAyIMXk1ZUprwxJ0LJfndnvNpIVp1MKwSYAnVHJ9ZqUxObEe2Dcj5ug
https://www.euronews.com/2018/05/31/microchips-are-getting-under-the-skin-of-thousands-in-sweden?fbclid=IwAR3uC0-cg9ACGf9JLVyrYyZ4ibfvVmBWU9pMMBRd03vPuJpOtwpBM6yAZt4
Pope Francis and DNA Vaccinations
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/pope-francis-wants-to-guarantee-universal-access-of-covid-19-technolog.html
Pope says we must love the UN https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/4603-pope-francis-our-duty-is-to-obey-the-united-nations
UN oversees World Economic Forum and it oversaw the John Hopkins University Event 21 (see previous vids) https://news.un.org/en/tags/immunization
https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2017/8/3/16069204/vaccine-fines-measles-outbreaks-europe-australia
https://eclj.org/conscientious-objection/echr/refus-de-la-vaccination-obligatoire--la-cour-europenne-tranchera-bientt
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