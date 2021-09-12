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Will: Deception & Lies... If the Vaxx Doesn't Kill You, Geoengineering will.[12.09.2021]
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156 views • September 12, 2021
The Satanist are everywere.... The Elite billionaires are a club of pedophiles, rapists and drug pushers who rule the world, all the while laughing and bragging about how they are able to control the sheep with the Sheep being YOU.
Geoengineering: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Geoengineering+&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Research: Deagel population Forecasts in the world 2025:
April 9, 2021 America's Most Secret Intelligence Agency Deagel Forecasts.
Population Control Law — Deagel has for some time now predicted in its forecast for 2025 a steep decline in US population and that of the world
One of America’s most secret intelligence agency Deagel forecasts in its latest report, the depopulation of the world because of the COVID-19 crisis and the Great Reset.
https://greatgameindia.com/deagel-intelligence-depopulation-covid-19/
Deagel, a true intelligence organization for the US government, predicts a massive 50-80% global depopulation by 2025. Few people are familiar with this
https://astediscovery.com/COVID/DEPOPULATION.htm
APRIL 10, 2020 Deagel Makes Mysterious Changes To 2025 Population:
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/04/10/deagel-makes-mysterious-changes-to-2025-population-forecast-for-america-as-bill-gates-launches-gran-d-challenge-the-holy-grail-of-influenza-research-and-b
Deagel: 227 million fewer Americans by 2025 is the cause of covid 19? [1:42 min)
16,981 views Jul 19, 2020
6111luca - 353 subscribers
https://youtu.be/aRG7Xi_2r7o
DEAGEL FORECAST 2025 - AUSTRALIA - U.K.
1,163 views Apr 24, 2021
6111luca - 353 subscribers
https://youtu.be/RWiJhxto0mg
UK Population reduction to be down to 15 million by 2025 [Deagel.com]
https://www.era-edta.org/sab/csv/the-greatest-two/37f7df-uk-population-2025-deagel
Doug Casey on the Shocking 2025 Deagel Forecast…
https://internationalman.com/articles/doug-casey-on-the-shocking-2025-deagel-forecast/
Live population count in the world:
https://www.worldometers.info/
https://worldpopulationreview.com/
https://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/denmark-population
https://countrymeters.info/en/World
https://www.theworldcounts.com/challenges/planet-earth/state-of-the-planet/world-population-clock-live/story
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_population
https://deagel.com/country
https://deagel.com/country/Denmark
--
Chemtrails have been ongoing for decades with everyone on the planet being exposed to these toxic chemicals.
So many are unaware of this fallout and murder from above.
Only those who can 'see' the chemtrails are most likely the majority saying NO to the Death Jab.
Dane Wigington - 126K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/user/danewigington
https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigington.geoengineeringwatch.org
“He who controls the weather will control the world”. What do you think?
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-september-11-2021-318/
wil paranormal - 47019 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sEsnfP29kkMD/
https://rumble.com/vmei59-the-fallout-deception-the-lies-if-the-vaccine-doesnt-murder-you-this-will.html
Geoengineering: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Geoengineering+&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Research: Deagel population Forecasts in the world 2025:
April 9, 2021 America's Most Secret Intelligence Agency Deagel Forecasts.
Population Control Law — Deagel has for some time now predicted in its forecast for 2025 a steep decline in US population and that of the world
One of America’s most secret intelligence agency Deagel forecasts in its latest report, the depopulation of the world because of the COVID-19 crisis and the Great Reset.
https://greatgameindia.com/deagel-intelligence-depopulation-covid-19/
Deagel, a true intelligence organization for the US government, predicts a massive 50-80% global depopulation by 2025. Few people are familiar with this
https://astediscovery.com/COVID/DEPOPULATION.htm
APRIL 10, 2020 Deagel Makes Mysterious Changes To 2025 Population:
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/04/10/deagel-makes-mysterious-changes-to-2025-population-forecast-for-america-as-bill-gates-launches-gran-d-challenge-the-holy-grail-of-influenza-research-and-b
Deagel: 227 million fewer Americans by 2025 is the cause of covid 19? [1:42 min)
16,981 views Jul 19, 2020
6111luca - 353 subscribers
https://youtu.be/aRG7Xi_2r7o
DEAGEL FORECAST 2025 - AUSTRALIA - U.K.
1,163 views Apr 24, 2021
6111luca - 353 subscribers
https://youtu.be/RWiJhxto0mg
UK Population reduction to be down to 15 million by 2025 [Deagel.com]
https://www.era-edta.org/sab/csv/the-greatest-two/37f7df-uk-population-2025-deagel
Doug Casey on the Shocking 2025 Deagel Forecast…
https://internationalman.com/articles/doug-casey-on-the-shocking-2025-deagel-forecast/
Live population count in the world:
https://www.worldometers.info/
https://worldpopulationreview.com/
https://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/denmark-population
https://countrymeters.info/en/World
https://www.theworldcounts.com/challenges/planet-earth/state-of-the-planet/world-population-clock-live/story
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_population
https://deagel.com/country
https://deagel.com/country/Denmark
--
Chemtrails have been ongoing for decades with everyone on the planet being exposed to these toxic chemicals.
So many are unaware of this fallout and murder from above.
Only those who can 'see' the chemtrails are most likely the majority saying NO to the Death Jab.
Dane Wigington - 126K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/user/danewigington
https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigington.geoengineeringwatch.org
“He who controls the weather will control the world”. What do you think?
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-september-11-2021-318/
wil paranormal - 47019 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sEsnfP29kkMD/
https://rumble.com/vmei59-the-fallout-deception-the-lies-if-the-vaccine-doesnt-murder-you-this-will.html
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