Nick Fuentes - #BanTheADL - a huge moment going on right now on Twitter. Consciousness is rising.

#BanTheADL - a huge moment going on right now on Twitter. Consciousness is rising. You've heard the boss. Get in here and post your #BanTheADL look through the hashtag and juice the best posts. We can't settle for more censorship on X, we have to #BanTheADL



https://archive.ph/KCYEd



Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF













