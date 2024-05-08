Два свидетеля Моисей и Илия. Тело Моисеево. Протокол собрания школы Лиланда Джонса 28 апреля 2024 г
Скачать ДОКУМЕНТЫ с оригиналом на английском
pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/XTJr/GuwN2kt8i
doc https://cloud.mail.ru/public/kxqD/viov7jRoM
odt https://cloud.mail.ru/public/r14f/UtTauvK3f
Скачать ВИДЕО
в разрешении 1280х720 https://t.me/luchneba/11225
в разрешении 480х320 https://t.me/luchneba/11224
Обсуждение к этим видео и документам в группе канала Неба Луч
https://t.me/luchneba (группа обсуждения https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh)
Ссылки на статьи и текст о вознесении (взятии на небо Моисея)
https://armstronginstitute.org/1041-is-this-moses?
https://armstronginstitute.org/881-the-amarna-letters-proof-of-israels-invasion-of-canaan
https://www.amazon.com/Assumption-Moses-Translated-unemended-critically-ebook/dp/B00KAI7MY4/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
Фрагмент: "Служение Моисея и Илии оборвалось. Моисей ожидал войти в Обетованную Землю, но был “отрезан”. Илия скорбел и просил себе смерти и был взят на небо. Оба должны вернуться и завершить своё служение. Они вернутся физически и снова вознесутся на небо, после того, как их тела будут лежать на улицах в течение 3,5 дней.
Откр 11:12 “И услышали они с неба громкий голос, говоривший им: взойдите сюда. И они взошли на небо на облаке...”
Календарь Еноха на 2024 г
на русск https://t.me/luchneba/10344, pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/2iTe/vjaAhs6Yy на англ: https://storage.googleapis.com/wzukusers/user-26016223/documents/2b39bcbd713b44759ca44a93fdc12244/2024%20Enoch%20Calendar.pdf
https://storage.googleapis.com/wzukusers/user-26016223/documents/b895d43b62b14f5ababdeffeacc0d5db/Enoch%20Digital%20Calender%202024.pdf
Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/
Каналы
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4
https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Мои ресурсы
Канал в Телеграме https://t.me/luchneba
Группа обсуждения https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nebaluch
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2_7t6pVzXlwdozIQ46Hhqg
https://www.youtube.com/@julialitvinova5278
https://rutube.ru/channel/28576428/
https://my.mail.ru/bk/arli/video
https://ok.ru/profile/568928007923
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069811028085
https://www.facebook.com/salvation.in.jesus.christ.messiah/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.