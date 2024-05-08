Create New Account
Два свидетеля Моисей и Илия. Тело Моисеево. Протокол собрания школы Лиланда Джонса 28 апреля 2024 г
Neba Luch
64 Subscribers
4 views
Published a day ago

Два свидетеля Моисей и Илия. Тело Моисеево. Протокол собрания школы Лиланда Джонса 28 апреля 2024 г


Скачать ДОКУМЕНТЫ с оригиналом на английском

pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/XTJr/GuwN2kt8i

doc https://cloud.mail.ru/public/kxqD/viov7jRoM

odt https://cloud.mail.ru/public/r14f/UtTauvK3f

Скачать ВИДЕО

в разрешении 1280х720 https://t.me/luchneba/11225

в разрешении 480х320 https://t.me/luchneba/11224


Обсуждение к этим видео и документам в группе канала Неба Луч

https://t.me/luchneba (группа обсуждения https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh)


Ссылки на статьи и текст о вознесении (взятии на небо Моисея)

https://armstronginstitute.org/1041-is-this-moses?

https://armstronginstitute.org/881-the-amarna-letters-proof-of-israels-invasion-of-canaan

https://www.amazon.com/Assumption-Moses-Translated-unemended-critically-ebook/dp/B00KAI7MY4/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=


Фрагмент: "Служение Моисея и Илии оборвалось. Моисей ожидал войти в Обетованную Землю, но был “отрезан”. Илия скорбел и просил себе смерти и был взят на небо. Оба должны вернуться и завершить своё служение. Они вернутся физически и снова вознесутся на небо, после того, как их тела будут лежать на улицах в течение 3,5 дней.

Откр 11:12 “И услышали они с неба громкий голос, говоривший им: взойдите сюда. И они взошли на небо на облаке...”


Календарь Еноха на 2024 г

на русск https://t.me/luchneba/10344, pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/2iTe/vjaAhs6Yy на англ: https://storage.googleapis.com/wzukusers/user-26016223/documents/2b39bcbd713b44759ca44a93fdc12244/2024%20Enoch%20Calendar.pdf

https://storage.googleapis.com/wzukusers/user-26016223/documents/b895d43b62b14f5ababdeffeacc0d5db/Enoch%20Digital%20Calender%202024.pdf


Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/

Каналы

https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones

https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4

https://vimeo.com/userleelandj

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/


Мои ресурсы

Канал в Телеграме https://t.me/luchneba

Группа обсуждения https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh

https://bastyon.com/luch_neba

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nebaluch

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2_7t6pVzXlwdozIQ46Hhqg

https://www.youtube.com/@julialitvinova5278

https://rutube.ru/channel/28576428/

https://my.mail.ru/bk/arli/video

https://ok.ru/profile/568928007923

https://vk.com/id662033992

https://gab.com/luchneba

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069811028085

https://www.facebook.com/salvation.in.jesus.christ.messiah/




Keywords
book of enocharmageddonrevelation 122 witnessesrevelation 11moses and elijahsecond coming of jesus christneba luchleeland jones in russiankto dva svidetelya iz otkroveniyawho are two witnessesmoisei i iliya2 prorokadva prorokadve maslinydva svetilnikaenohvoznesenie moiseyavoshiwenieassupmtion of mosesmichael and satanmichael and dragon

