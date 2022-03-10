Little House in The Big Woods, a book for homesteaders?

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Although historical fiction, this is a window into our past by someone who lived through the Wild West through two world wars. She saw the invention of things like automobiles, refrigerators, radios, phones, and even televisions. This book, in particular, is a good resource for homesteaders as it talks about food preservation, hunting, and living through winter in a log cabin.
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