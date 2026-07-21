How China bought the 2024 election

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Donald Trump accidentally exposes his massive corruption.
He openly admits billionaire Miriam Adelson had more access to the White House than anyone else.
He confesses he asked if she loves America or Israel more, and she refused to answer.
The Zionist lobby owns him!
https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2053287941904945366
Thanks to Smoke & Mirrors for Link
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