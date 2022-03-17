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Ep. 666 – Students Told To Respect Classmates Who Identify As Animals
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11 views • March 17, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Waunakee, Wisconsin, where parents are flabbergasted that children have been allegedly told to respect and accept that in a world where men and women can identify as different genders, children can now identify as animals and students and faculty must accept it.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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