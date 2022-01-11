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Corona Variants: Decoding Fear and Reality | Omicron Variant | INDIA DEBATES WITH ASHUTOSH PATHAK
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Let us speak about the crimes being committed under the garb of Corona. The new Corona variant 'Omicron', which was first traced in South Africa is spreading steadily in other nations. Let us try to decipher how the situation is turning out, specially with respect to India. We are joined by two prominent doctors: Dr Maya Valecha & Dr Amitav Banerjee who will help us understand the way ahead.
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