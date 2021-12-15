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Ted Gunderson exposes Chemtrails [Chinese subtitle] 前FBI泰德·岡德森揭露：化學凝結尾是聯合國實施的大規模謀殺，必須被阻止
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56 views • December 15, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Mass Murder OF 5 Billion via Death Drops by Illuminazi Elite Ted Gunderson〉，頻道「Anthony Hilder」，2011年1月23日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCQ7rljcfdc
原影片出處：〈Mass Murder OF 5 Billion via Death Drops by Illuminazi Elite Ted Gunderson〉，頻道「Anthony Hilder」，2011年1月23日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCQ7rljcfdc
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