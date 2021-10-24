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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1103 - Tyler Hurtle - Report on Smith's upcoming sentencing
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10 views • October 24, 2021
Tyler and a female were in the process of entering his home, when they were shot at by Lloyd, who was wearing a mask, and Brown, who was standing nearby. Tyler was struck several times and died shortly after. Smith drove the getaway car.
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