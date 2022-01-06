© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Antifa getting escorted to the January 6th Capital theater production
Follow
0
Share
Report
98 views • January 06, 2022
I published two expose's of the faked Capital insurrection and faked Ashley Babbit killing. It was pure theater and they keep replaying it as if it were true.
Do not let it become real. It was not. It is not.
Here is my copy/paste reply to every "Remember Ashley Babbit" social media post:
Instead of the media production, watch the murder itself.
What do you think happened?
https://www.brighteon.com/bc992de8-f4b3-4b73-84e2-707060e0a205
Do not let it become real. It was not. It is not.
Here is my copy/paste reply to every "Remember Ashley Babbit" social media post:
Instead of the media production, watch the murder itself.
What do you think happened?
https://www.brighteon.com/bc992de8-f4b3-4b73-84e2-707060e0a205
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.