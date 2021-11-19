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BREAKING: MSNBC Banned From Rittenhouse Trial After Employee Stalked Jurors
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200 views • November 19, 2021
Judge Bruce Schroeder has banned MSNBC from his courtroom for the remainder of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after an employee claiming to be a producer with the news outlet reportedly followed the van taking jurors home Wednesday evening. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-msnbc-banned-from-rittenhouse-trial-after-employee-allegedly-followed-jury-bus-developing/
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