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Russia-"The Countdown Has Started"*England Ends All Restrictions*Tonga Puzzles*Mars Life Detected?*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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2441 views • January 19, 2022
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https://strangesounds.org/2022/01/tonga-volcano-eruption-creates-mysterious-and-puzzling-concentric-ripples-in-earths-atmosphere.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-live-president-biden-caps-first-year-office-rare-solo-press-briefing
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10415817/White-House-says-Russian-invasion-Ukraine-come-point.html
https://www.rt.com/russia/546515-joint-exercises-invasion-ukraine/
https://twitter.com/brother_corvo/status/1483845861318737920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1483845861318737920%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5018037%2Fpg1
https://twitter.com/AmichaiStein1/status/1483908018291019790?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1483908018291019790%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5018037%2Fpg9
https://twitter.com/louscrews/status/1483817649343811584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1483817649343811584%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5018037%2Fpg1
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gop-high-time-bloody-putins-nose-unified-action
https://southfront.org/russia-securing-its-funds-reducing-investments-in-us-debt/
https://www.rt.com/russia/546506-us-nuclear-weapons-belarus/
https://www.indy100.com/news/usa-american-army-invasions-police-actions-overseas-dod-defense-war-troops-deployment-marines-7908611
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/england-ends-all-covid-passports-mask-mandates-work-restrictions
https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/AEGON-N-V-6275/news/Life-insurers-adapt-pandemic-risk-models-after-claims-jump-37534339/
https://www.rt.com/news/546558-biden-performance-failed-rating-economy/
https://www.sott.net/article/463361-Bill-would-give-US-government-kill-switch-in-all-new-cars
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/unlike-anything-on-earth-today-possible-proof-of-alien-life-found-on-mars-by-curiosity-rover-1092366375.html
Keywords
russiavaccinechinawarww3ukraineinvasionplaguefaminepestilencered dawncrop losssecret experimentsbiological warfareevolutionary energy artseeartscovid
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