DEATH JAB KILLS NBA LEGEND

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1. **Former Pistons player, community ambassador Earl Cureton passes away**
WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7
Published: Feb 5, 2024
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=nEIR4C6N1w4
2. **Detroit Pistons host vaccine clinic with legendary players, food, giveaways**
Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV
Published: May 1, 2021
URL: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=yN2tGvZUst4
3. **Muggsy Bogues (5'3") takes on Earl Cureton (6'9")**
Ash & Erie
Published: Dec 12, 2018
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=65QJOUCzfCI
4. **NBA great Earl Cureton**
WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7
Published: Feb 5, 2017