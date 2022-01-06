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Some great news here. The pandemic narrative is falling apart, people are no longer complying, listen to this here from the BBC.
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410 views • January 06, 2022
Some great news here. The pandemic narrative is falling apart, people are no longer complying, listen to this here from the BBC.
There are 6 Schools in England where the children are now refusing to partake in mask wearing and getting tested. In one of the schools only 67 students out of 1300 have been wearing masks and getting tested.
There are 6 Schools in England where the children are now refusing to partake in mask wearing and getting tested. In one of the schools only 67 students out of 1300 have been wearing masks and getting tested.
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