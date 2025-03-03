BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is This Dumitru’s Internal Revolution? 03/03/2025
Leftists on Reddit are calling for a violent revolution stating, “They want 1939 Germany, let’s give them 1789 France”. Now back in 1789 heads rolled. In other words, they want to take Trump out by any means necessary.


Keywords
revolutiondumitru dudumaninternalprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Secretive Movement

16:38Government Funding

18:56Liberals Implode

20:55French Revolution

