MT SHASTA MIRACLES; CLEAN WATER FOR THE HOPI; PEACE FOR THE WORLD!

Hello Friends! On this OTW Radio show from 10 am to 1 pm PT on Friday, August 2nd, 2024, I will be talking about the miracles at Mt. Shasta and the entrances into Telos and the Hollow Earth, followed by clean water for the beautiful Hopi and Navajo Indians in Arizona, and a discussion of “From Hiroshima to Hope” in Seattle USA. Every year, people in Seattle have a really beautiful peace ceremony on August 6th, where they pray for peace at Green Lake in North Seattle. They have been doing this for about 30 years to celebrate peace and make sure we do not have any more Hiroshimas. See: www.fromhiroshimatohope.org hope you all can listen! Please listen on Facebook, or after the show on Clouthub, etc. Native elders from the Pine Ridge Sioux Tribe may also join us on the show. If we all work together, I know we can create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com