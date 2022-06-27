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Dr. Sam Bailey - Anti-Fertility Vaccines & Population Control
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134 views • June 27, 2022

DESCRIPTION BY SAM BAILEY


Many of the organizations that promote vaccine administration around the world are linked with population control agendas.
We will dive into what was done to innocent people with secret ingredient injections.

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Virus Mania Paperback:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
* Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2

Virus Mania E-book:
* Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&qid=1617157466&sr=8-1

Virus Mania in New Zealand:
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]

Virus Mania Audiobook:
*Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
*Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
*Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
*Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
*Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
*Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478

References:
1. 1968 Rockefeller Foundation Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20100701160950/http://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/uploads/files/1496d619-017d-4b13-8a64-fce8ed4f785d-1968.pdf
2. Isoimmunization against human chorionic gonadotropin with conjugates of processed 3-subunit of the hormone and tetanus toxoid, 1976: https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/73/1/218.full.pdf
3. Population Council: https://www.popcouncil.org/about/timeline
4. On the Origins of the Population Council, 1977: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.2307/1971690
5. The Politics of Abortion and Birth Control in Historical Perspective, 1996: https://www.psupress.org/books/titles/0-271-01570-5.html
6. 1988 Rockefeller Foundation Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20100902175835/http://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/uploads/files/80610f05-587b-4c14-8b96-fc50c2950edc-1988.pdf
7. Anti-fertility vaccines, 1989: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/0264410X89900431?via%3Dihub
8. HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World, 2017: https://scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=81838#ref9
9. Australian Government, CSV16 - Biological control of mice - immunocontraception: https://grdc.com.au/research/reports/report?id=158
10.Biological control of vertebrate pests using virally vectored immunocontraception, 2006: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.1016/j.jri.2006.04.006
11. Use of a Murine Cytomegalovirus K181-Derived Bacterial Artificial Chromosome as a Vaccine Vector for Immunocontraception, 2004: https://researchrepository.murdoch.edu.au/id/eprint/30902/1/cytomegalovirus.pdf
12. Transmission of two Australian strains of murine cytomegalovirus (MCMV) in enclosure populations of house mice (Mus domesticus), 2005: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.1017/s0950268805003717
13. “Terrain” - the film, 2022: https://terrainthefilm.com/

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SOURCE: https://odysee.com/anti-fertility-vaccines-and-population-control:0b3183ca05ce126e94e8d50e50abef4aa24e336d

Keywords
childrencdcgenocidewhodepopulationpopulation controlbill gatesgavidr sam baileycovid shotsanti-fertility vaccines
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