'A Morning Thought' inspired by MrTruthBomb & Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' [14.09.2021]

Note: I just saw MrTruthBomb's 'Death of the Deep State Episode 1 'Rockefeller Medicine' (Trailer) [14.09.2021]' and in combination with my daily experiences here in Copenhagen Denmark in 57 years I wanna give you all one of my view's on what's going on..Lyrics Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit (Nov 03, 1966)One pill makes you largerAnd one pill makes you small,And the ones that mother gives youDon't do anything at all.Go ask AliceWhen she's ten feet tall.And if you go chasing rabbitsAnd you know you're going to fall,Tell 'em a hookah smoking caterpillarHas given you the call.To Call AliceWhen she was just small.When the men on the chessboardGet up and tell you where to goAnd you've just had some kind of mushroomAnd your mind is moving low.Go ask AliceI think she'll know.When logic and proportionHave fallen sloppy dead,And the White Knight is talking backwardsAnd the Red Queen's "off with her head!"Remember what the dormouse said:"Feed your head. Feed your head. Feed your head"--'I can't teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them think' - Socrates'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV'Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.'- Romans 13:13-14'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11--Sources:Adrenochrome - From “the Deep State War 6 - Pedogate” - a Mrtruthbomb Film [11.09.2021]MrTruthBomb - 20453 subscribersJefferson Airplane - White Rabbit, Live from Woodstock 1969 [HD] (Lyrics).11,525,873 views Jan 2, 2012Jefferson Airplane, White Rabbit , Live from Woodstock 1969 with Lyrics by John Anderson @ Kilo Kilo Studio (UK).Grace Slick's Lyrics are based on her early life as a child, being read the books of Lewis Carroll's 1865 Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and its 1871 sequel Through the Looking-Glass ...hence the references to the hookah-smoking caterpillar, the White Knight, the Red Queen, and the Dormouse.Grace Slick was born Grace Barnett Wing, October 30, 1939.Jefferson Airplane White Rabbit Instrumental Original41,762 views May 14, 2019