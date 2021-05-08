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End Vaccine Tyranny Rally at Columbus Circle NYC
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20 views • May 08, 2021
A group of enthusiastic free thinkers rally in Columbus Circle and explain to fellow New Yorkers why we should be allowed to have freedom to make up our minds about vaccines, masks and social distancing. Then they progress down Broadway to Times Square and encounter many like-minded individuals who seem pleased to hear people voicing what is in their minds and hearts...The Truth. No More Medical Tyranny.
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