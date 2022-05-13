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Prophetic Word: The 2023 Nigerian Presidential Elections
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32 views • May 13, 2022
Copyright © Abel Praise
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-2023-nigerian-presidential-elections/
Apostel Abel Praise says, "Today, I bring you another prophetic broadcast.
In November 2021, I put out a prophetic broadcast concerning the upcoming 2023 elections.
I stated how I was shown by The Spirit of The LORD Jesus Christ that the Nation Nigeria entered into a significant twelve-year cycle beginning in 2015 that will cover three presidential cycles.
The Presidential cycle of 2015-2019, 2019-2023 and another beginning in 2023-2027."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-2023-nigerian-presidential-elections/
Apostel Abel Praise says, "Today, I bring you another prophetic broadcast.
In November 2021, I put out a prophetic broadcast concerning the upcoming 2023 elections.
I stated how I was shown by The Spirit of The LORD Jesus Christ that the Nation Nigeria entered into a significant twelve-year cycle beginning in 2015 that will cover three presidential cycles.
The Presidential cycle of 2015-2019, 2019-2023 and another beginning in 2023-2027."
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