MALAYA’S GRACE: A TEXAS FAMILY’S TRIUMPH AFTER FLOOD TRAGEDY

‘The HighWire’ presents a powerful and emotional conversation with filmmakers Nadia & Mikki Willis and Liz & Matthew Hammond—the parents of 17-year-old Malaya, who tragically lost her life in the recent Texas floods. The Hammonds recount the harrowing moment their van was swept away by raging waters and share how they’ve found strength, faith, and hope in the aftermath of unimaginable loss.
#TexasFloods #FaithAndHealing #LoveWins