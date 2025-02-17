© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️In Australia all people are allowed to defend themselves against violence or a perceived threat of imminent violence.
⚡️The arrest warrant against Aussie Cossack should be dropped.
⚡️The charges against him are politically motivated.
⚡️Compare his "push" with the case of the Victorian Paramedic on Boutke Street on Melbourne.
Simeon Boikov, aka Subscribe @AussieCossack
This video is referring to video just before this:
https://www.brighteon.com/e1a54529-f3fb-4143-a0a9-d9ca9229dff9