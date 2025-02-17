❗️In Australia all people are allowed to defend themselves against violence or a perceived threat of imminent violence.

⚡️The arrest warrant against Aussie Cossack should be dropped.

⚡️The charges against him are politically motivated.

⚡️Compare his "push" with the case of the Victorian Paramedic on Boutke Street on Melbourne.

