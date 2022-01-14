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Exclusive Megan Fox Interview with J6 Prisoner Jacob Lang From Jail
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69 views • January 14, 2022
Megan Fox has been conducting interviews with Jacob Lang from the DC Prison for several months. This is the last interview she did with him before his communication was cut off by the jailers. Lang has been arrested and charged with assault of a police officer among other federal charges for actions at the January 6th protest at the Capitol. He has spent the last 11 months in jail with no trial date and in solitary confinement for most of that time. Whatever you think about what happened at the Capitol that day, the people charged have a right to a fair trial and a speedy trial and decent living conditions. They have none of those things.
Tune in for footage you may have never seen from that day and to hear Jacob's side of what happened that fateful day.
Related Coverage:
1. https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/athena-thorne/2022/01/07/jan-6-protestor-files-federal-lawsuit-for-alleged-beating-by-capitol-police-n1547867
2. https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2022/01/07/ted-cruz-can-kiss-the-presidency-goodbye-n1547779
3. https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2021/12/31/exclusive-j6-prisoner-says-i-literally-have-nothing-left-but-food-and-my-bible-n1545694
🇺🇸A Mother's Plea To Her Governor On Behalf of Her Son🇺🇸
Detained 1 year with no trial date in sight! Multiple constitutional rights violated with no legislators standing up! Jake Lang's Mom, Sari advocates for her son's freedom. Join her voice to Governor Desantis, and ask that he help Jake and ALL J6 Patriots!
(850) 717-9337
"Dear Governor Desantis,
I am a Florida resident. My son is a political prisoner in DC from his attendance at the J6 rally. Please help him get his STORY OUT, justice and due process.It will be ONE YEAR that he is sitting and rotting in jail & mostly solitary confinement as still an innocent man.He has not been granted bond, and hasn’t had a shave, or haircut or been able to see family or clergy. He was peacefully standing up for American freedoms, until attacked by the capital police.He defended himself and others.Please feel free to share the attached interview that was recorded via three way phone call from an inmates account."
Original Video Posted on YouTube to the Megan Fox channel https://youtu.be/-UOuWck7T3c
Tune in for footage you may have never seen from that day and to hear Jacob's side of what happened that fateful day.
Related Coverage:
1. https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/athena-thorne/2022/01/07/jan-6-protestor-files-federal-lawsuit-for-alleged-beating-by-capitol-police-n1547867
2. https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2022/01/07/ted-cruz-can-kiss-the-presidency-goodbye-n1547779
3. https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2021/12/31/exclusive-j6-prisoner-says-i-literally-have-nothing-left-but-food-and-my-bible-n1545694
🇺🇸A Mother's Plea To Her Governor On Behalf of Her Son🇺🇸
Detained 1 year with no trial date in sight! Multiple constitutional rights violated with no legislators standing up! Jake Lang's Mom, Sari advocates for her son's freedom. Join her voice to Governor Desantis, and ask that he help Jake and ALL J6 Patriots!
(850) 717-9337
"Dear Governor Desantis,
I am a Florida resident. My son is a political prisoner in DC from his attendance at the J6 rally. Please help him get his STORY OUT, justice and due process.It will be ONE YEAR that he is sitting and rotting in jail & mostly solitary confinement as still an innocent man.He has not been granted bond, and hasn’t had a shave, or haircut or been able to see family or clergy. He was peacefully standing up for American freedoms, until attacked by the capital police.He defended himself and others.Please feel free to share the attached interview that was recorded via three way phone call from an inmates account."
Original Video Posted on YouTube to the Megan Fox channel https://youtu.be/-UOuWck7T3c
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