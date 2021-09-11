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Distressing Information in Latest Data About Children being 'Vaccinated'
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143 views • September 11, 2021
Stew Peters has Dr Jane Ruby as a regular guest and she Exposes the latest figures coming out about the inoculation program of Children. It is far safer getting the virus than it is being forced the inoculation.
Credit Stew Peters Show and Dr Jane Ruby
Credit Stew Peters Show and Dr Jane Ruby
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