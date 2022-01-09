© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is Why Most People are Going to Hell - Paul Washer, Steven Furtick, Joel Osteen, Hillsong
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • January 09, 2022
This video exposes what the problem is in some of today's churches. Paul Paul Washer shares what needs to happen when people accept the Lord Jesus Christ as their Savior. There needs to a visible change which is not always taught. In general church goers should receive the Holy Spirit when they confess. He will then teach what changes should occur which is not taught in some of the mainstream churches.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.