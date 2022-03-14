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3/13/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP will for sure invade Taiwan. As the CCP ignites the fuse of WWIII, the political infightings of the CCP will be in full swing. Many CCP cadres that you are familiar with will end up more miserable than Ceausescu. This year, the year of Ren Yin and the year of the water tiger, is indeed going to be the year of major changes