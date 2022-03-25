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Homeless guy Tom and a guy named Jimmy who helped him out.
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221 views • March 25, 2022
(Mirrored) When I met Tom I knew there was something special in him! He just needed a second chance ❤ Heartwarming story. of Jimmy helping another deserving soul.
I am mirroring this story from joutube before the neolibnazi's can take it down.
The Earth is covered with angels and demons and innocent lambs. You know which one you are.
I am mirroring this story from joutube before the neolibnazi's can take it down.
The Earth is covered with angels and demons and innocent lambs. You know which one you are.
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