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WHY I TOOK MY VIDEO DOWN - about the hospital ordeal after car crash - BenGordonShow, 020522
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491 views • February 06, 2022
This video, was pulled down too. Ben: I just learned of earlier family contact with a hospital social worker at Flagstaff Medical Center than previously known. I was sent a screen shot from the family member of a call placed at 5:30 AZ time. This is about an hour and 20 minutes Before staff told my sister that I had extubated myself. I STILL don't know why I was on a vent, and maybe I was hasty in removing the video but I sort of panicked when I heard this new detail.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FhNoUPDzOqrQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FhNoUPDzOqrQ/
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