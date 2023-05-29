‘Play stupid games, win stupid prizes’: Bud Light and Target suffer boycotts

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz says when you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes as Bud Light and Target are getting “crushed” by economic boycotting due to their LGBT advertising.
Target in the US lost $9 billion in one week following the release of its LGBT-friendly swimsuits for children.
“I’ve always been of the view that we should not use economic boycotts if we have political disagreements,” Mr Horowitz told Sky News Australia host James Morrow.
“On the other side is weaponised economics, they weaponise boycotts to push their particular agenda and has been extraordinarily effective.
“For that reason, I changed my mind a couple of years ago – I think we have to wield the same weapon.”
sky news australia news
https://www.youtube.com/@SkyNewsAustralia/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.