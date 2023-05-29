‘Play stupid games, win stupid prizes’: Bud Light and Target suffer boycotts

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz says when you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes as Bud Light and Target are getting “crushed” by economic boycotting due to their LGBT advertising.





Target in the US lost $9 billion in one week following the release of its LGBT-friendly swimsuits for children.

“I’ve always been of the view that we should not use economic boycotts if we have political disagreements,” Mr Horowitz told Sky News Australia host James Morrow.

“On the other side is weaponised economics, they weaponise boycotts to push their particular agenda and has been extraordinarily effective.

“For that reason, I changed my mind a couple of years ago – I think we have to wield the same weapon.”





