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Something Stinks in Texas - December 7 2021
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20 views • December 08, 2021
Something Stinks in Texas – December 7, 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video.
Very Important Links:
News clip of the O coming to town
https://youtu.be/OdlH_c_ThTw
The story of testing waste continues - 60 Schools to be tested...
https://youtu.be/WwbpikXFhBc
The official from CDC on this procedure
https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/surveillance/wastewater-surveillance/wastewater-surveillance.html (Look at the testing methods link - PCR test)
They thought of this long ago
https://www.astho.org/COVID-19/Detection-of-COVID-19-in-Wastewater/
I got the new variant in TEXAS!
https://youtu.be/NRMskkoBbuM
More proof of hiding the truth to manipulate data
https://youtu.be/FVSPkp_bx44
Yahoo news – Where did the Omicron come from
https://news.yahoo.com/where-did-coronavirus-omicron-variant-160843670.html
THE NUMBER ONE NETFLIX IN THE WORLD NOW
https://youtu.be/lixNaJtEaaM
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video.
Very Important Links:
News clip of the O coming to town
https://youtu.be/OdlH_c_ThTw
The story of testing waste continues - 60 Schools to be tested...
https://youtu.be/WwbpikXFhBc
The official from CDC on this procedure
https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/surveillance/wastewater-surveillance/wastewater-surveillance.html (Look at the testing methods link - PCR test)
They thought of this long ago
https://www.astho.org/COVID-19/Detection-of-COVID-19-in-Wastewater/
I got the new variant in TEXAS!
https://youtu.be/NRMskkoBbuM
More proof of hiding the truth to manipulate data
https://youtu.be/FVSPkp_bx44
Yahoo news – Where did the Omicron come from
https://news.yahoo.com/where-did-coronavirus-omicron-variant-160843670.html
THE NUMBER ONE NETFLIX IN THE WORLD NOW
https://youtu.be/lixNaJtEaaM
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