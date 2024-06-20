Tony Byker - 'Crisis Actor'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the album ‘Metatron’
Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp
https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xv-m-tatr-n
CRISIS ACTOR
Take a bow
You really must be proud
You really fooled them this time
Helped those demons
You really made it happen
An asset to the human race
A fine achievement
Duping delight scars your filthy face
Tears burn your eyes
They crystallise your soul
There’s a hole
Riding on your lies
Their agendas they unfold
A news story’s told
In your masquerade
Quest for accolades
In hell will burn your soul