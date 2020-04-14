UNITED STATES IS OVER! TRUMP HANDS IT OVER TO F.E.M.A. !!

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No more seal, taking indian reservations back and FEMA now runs the show in all 50 former states. Do you need it spelled out anymore?? think gray State.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXX2Z...
RFB