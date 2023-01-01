The Luciferian Roots of the FBI | The Revealing Ep. 3

The FBI was born under the Teddy Roosevelt administration when Congress would not give his Attorney General the secret permanent police force he was demanding. J. Edgar Hoover (the Scottish Rite Masons’ most honored member, second only to Albert Pike who proudly proclaimed their god, Lucifer is the god of good and light that fights against the evil God of the Christians who is against humanity) worked diligently to commit atrocities against the American people from the start. Hoover (a cross dresser and puppet of the Masons) even established a Masonic chapter of the FBI called the Fidelity Chapter which Hoover insisted his agents refer to as the “Seat of Government”. To this day the FBI has been a force of dictatorship domestically that made way for the Babylonian Deep State CIA to work alongside other nation’s Deep State Intelligence Agencies abroad and at home.





Join Shavon Ayala and special guest Matt Eheret as they discuss Matt’s newest documentary, The Origins of America’s Secret Police: Ancient Roots of Occult Societies & Intelligence Operations.





Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRQFpzljKkk or at https://canadianpatriot.org/





Where you can find the many resources he and his wife Cynthia Chung have out that delve into the true history of the Americas and air the Deep State’s laundry through the ages in a way that only they’ve been able to do.





https://rumble.com/v202itp-juan-o-savin-did-you-send-your-letters.html





