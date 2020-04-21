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Epidemiologist Warns Lockdown Policies ‘Not Evidence-Based’, Unsustainable In Democracies
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10 views • April 21, 2020
April 20th, 2020
By Amanda Prestigiacomo | DailyWire.com
On Friday, one of the world’s most senior epidemiologists, Professor Johan Giesecke, sat down with UnHeard and discussed lockdown policies across the globe, and what he perceives as the policies’ weaknesses in tackling the China-originated novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Source: https://www.dailywire.com/news/epidemiologist-warns-lockdown-policies-not-evidence-based-unsustainable-in-democracies
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By Amanda Prestigiacomo | DailyWire.com
On Friday, one of the world’s most senior epidemiologists, Professor Johan Giesecke, sat down with UnHeard and discussed lockdown policies across the globe, and what he perceives as the policies’ weaknesses in tackling the China-originated novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Source: https://www.dailywire.com/news/epidemiologist-warns-lockdown-policies-not-evidence-based-unsustainable-in-democracies
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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