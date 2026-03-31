BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 24: The Demoniac
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
130 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 8 days ago

Jesus encountered a man with thousands of demons on the eastern side of Galilee. Seminary professors will tell you that this is nonsense and that the God-man was merely being superstitious. Yet this demon possessed man lived outside the city and slept at the cemetery. He wandered the mountains, refusing to wear any clothing, and used stones to cut his skin.

The town leadership used law enforcement to shackle him, but the demoniac simply ripped off the restraints. He was uncontrollable and a terror to the people traveling through the area. Who do you believe? A bunch of credentialed men or the Son of God?

By all accounts, the demoniac was happy to have his mind restored. Yet faithless men would have you believe this supernatural event was not true. You have a choice. Jesus was either a liar or telling the truth. If you believe the Bible is the Word of God, then act on it, and apply its words and promises to your life.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1919.pdf

RLJ-1919 -- JULY 2, 2023

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
biblejesusword of goddemonsson of goddemoniacsupernatural eventsuperstitiousdemon possessed manfaithless men
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Community Survival Guide: Debunking the &#8220;lone wolf&#8221; myth

The Community Survival Guide: Debunking the “lone wolf” myth

Ramon Tomey
FCC Bans New Consumer-Grade Wi-Fi Routers Manufactured Outside the U.S.

FCC Bans New Consumer-Grade Wi-Fi Routers Manufactured Outside the U.S.

Chase Codewell
Colorado Lawmakers Pass Expanded Conversion Therapy Litigation Measure Following Supreme Court Ruling

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Expanded Conversion Therapy Litigation Measure Following Supreme Court Ruling

Morgan S. Verity
Trump threatens Iran with destruction if Strait of Hormuz remains closed

Trump threatens Iran with destruction if Strait of Hormuz remains closed

Belle Carter
Diesel Prices Exceed $8 Per Gallon in San Francisco as Supply Disruptions Affect California

Diesel Prices Exceed $8 Per Gallon in San Francisco as Supply Disruptions Affect California

Sterling Ashworth
U.S.-Israeli Strikes Target Iranian University, Civilian Casualties Reported

U.S.-Israeli Strikes Target Iranian University, Civilian Casualties Reported

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy