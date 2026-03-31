THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 24: The Demoniac

Jesus encountered a man with thousands of demons on the eastern side of Galilee. Seminary professors will tell you that this is nonsense and that the God-man was merely being superstitious. Yet this demon possessed man lived outside the city and slept at the cemetery. He wandered the mountains, refusing to wear any clothing, and used stones to cut his skin.

The town leadership used law enforcement to shackle him, but the demoniac simply ripped off the restraints. He was uncontrollable and a terror to the people traveling through the area. Who do you believe? A bunch of credentialed men or the Son of God?

By all accounts, the demoniac was happy to have his mind restored. Yet faithless men would have you believe this supernatural event was not true. You have a choice. Jesus was either a liar or telling the truth. If you believe the Bible is the Word of God, then act on it, and apply its words and promises to your life.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1919.pdf

RLJ-1919 -- JULY 2, 2023

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