NTEB BIBLE STUDY: The Roman Catholic Counterfeit Church-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 27 2024

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, ‘The Fest’ was founded by Father Bob Stec in 2000, who at the time was the Vocations Director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, which is still a major sponsor. Initially called “Home from Rome,” Stec created the event to “Welcome the diocesan contingent home from their trip to Rome for World Youth Day,” but eventually changed its name to The Fest. The event takes place on the grounds of The Center For Pastoral Leadership, which is home to Saint Mary Seminary & Graduate School of Theology, and Borromeo Seminary, two seminaries that raise and train Roman Catholic priests. All over America in 2024, the Vatican is issuing the call for “wayward Christians” to return home to ‘Mother Rome’, and sadly, many are answering that call. In tonight’s Bible study, you will see from the Bible exactly how the Roman Catholic Church is counterfeit Christianity, and we will show you some of today’s popular preachers who are giving their flocks over to the Vatican.